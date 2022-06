EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Typical U.S. Asking Rent Surpassed $2,000 for First Time in May. “The median monthly asking rent in the U.S. surpassed $2,000 for the first time in May, rising 15% year over year to a record high of $2,002. That’s on par with April’s annual increase of 15%, but a slowdown from March’s 17% gain.”