June 20, 2022

IT’S GOOD TO BE THE NOMENKLATURA: Two prominent Democratic lawmakers violated a federal conflicts-of-interest law. Again.

Sen. John Hickenlooper of Colorado and Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland are in violation of the 2012 Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act’s disclosure provisions, according to an Insider review of financial filings the lawmakers made with Congress.

Hickenlooper, who ran for president in 2020, failed to disclose purchases of varying classes of stock from by his wife. They include shares of Liberty Media Corporation, Qurate Retail, and Liberty Broadband Corporation in 2021 and early 2022. The stocks were valued between $516,006 and $1.2 million.

Hickenlooper was also late in reporting that his wife sold between $130,004 and $300,000 worth of stock in Liberty Media Corporation and Liberty Broadband Corporation from March 2022.

Lawmakers are only required to report the value of such financial trades in broad ranges.