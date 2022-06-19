June 19, 2022

GREAT NEWS FOR AMERICA, AWFUL NEWS FOR AMERICA:

They don’t pray that Biden goes back to his basement to save America from Biden’s awful presidency. They pray that Biden ends his awful presidency after one term because his lousy approval ratings are damaging their approval levels.

On the other hand, Hillary Clinton has announced she will not be running in 2024:.

Clinton used an interview with the Financial Times to rule out a strike for high public office. “No, out of the question,” she told the newspaper, pointing to Biden’s professed desire to run for reelection.

“No, out of the question,” Clinton told the outlet. “First of all, I expect Biden to run. He certainly intends to run. It would be very disruptive to challenge that.”

There you have it. Hillary announcing she won’t run for president again is great news for the future of America. Joe Biden has been an incredibly awful president, but the fact that he’s announced he will run for reelection is awful news.