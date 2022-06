MEGAN FOX SUBBING ON KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Disney Got Wrecked on ‘Woke Lightyear’ and We Are Laughing! “ Kruiser is attempting to take a vacation and I’m filling in, and I cannot stop laughing. Why, might you ask, am I so full of mirth? Well, dear friends, it’s because the groomers at Disney got a mouth full of failure this weekend as parents everywhere skipped the LGBTQWTFery in the new woke Lightyear where Buzz gets schooled on his white privilege.”