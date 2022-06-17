June 17, 2022

WE’VE DESCENDED INTO SOME SORT OF BIZARRE HELL-WORLD IN WHICH VAN JONES IS A VOICE OF SANITY: ‘I’ve Never Met A LatinX:’ CNN’s Van Jones Tears Into Left-Wing Rhetoric.

He said the elites use strange rhetoric that does not appeal to working class voters.

“Those people talk funny,” he continued. “I’ve never met a LatinX, I’ve never met a BIPOC … There’s this weird stuff that all these highly educated people say. It’s bizarre, nobody talks that way at the barbershop, the nail salon, the grocery store, the community center. But that’s how we talk now, so that’s weird.”

He added that Democrats are “overpromising” the lower class on economic issues, such as on reparations.

CNN’s John Berman asked about the reaction from national Democrats to Van Jones’ points. He said Democrats need to focus on issues that appeal to black and Hispanic church goers that primarily relate to family and economics.

“I think there is a penalty to pay if you don’t go along with the normal narrative,” Van Jones replied. “The normal narrative has been [that] all black and brown people hate racists, all Republicans are racist, so all black and brown voters are going to vote for Democrats. All of that doesn’t make sense in the real world. All Republicans are not racist and Republican appeals are not just racial, some of them are economic, some of them cultural, and all black and brown folks are not liberals.”