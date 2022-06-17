June 17, 2022

WELCOME BACK, CARTER! White House plan to send gas rebates complicated by chip shortages: “Biden officials are taking a second look at whether the federal government could send rebate cards out to millions of American drivers to help them pay at gas stations — an idea they examined months ago before ruling it out. Aides had found that shortages in the U.S. chip industry would make it hard to produce enough rebate cards, two people familiar with the matter said. White House officials also fear there would be no way to prevent consumers from using them for purchases other than gasoline, according to another person familiar with the discussions. Even if the administration embraces the proposal, it would probably require congressional approval and face long odds among lawmakers wary of spending more money.”

As John Nolte adds, “The delicious irony in all this is that due to the Biden administration’s stupidity, lack of empathy, and insane priorities (correct pronouns are more important than affordable energy), one thing stopping this insane White House from creating even more inflation with more federal spending, is their computer chip shortage.”