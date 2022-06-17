June 17, 2022

JIM TREACHER: Biden and Pelosi Are Too Old to Drive a School Bus, Let Alone a Country. “‘And by the way, my sympathies to your, the family of your… If, uh, uh, er… your CFO. Who, uh, dropped dead very unexpectedly. My best to their family, that’s tough stuff. BUT YA KNOW’ Joe was speaking to the family of Matt Susz, executive VP and CFO of Jo-Ann Stores, who passed away this week at 56. R.I.P. It’s the thought that counts, I guess? He meant ‘dropped dead’ in the most loving, empathetic sense possible. He didn’t say it in a mean way, like Trump would’ve. Remember Trump? At least Biden’s not Trump! That’s why he’s good, because he’s not the guy we’re supposed to hate.”