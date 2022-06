THE MALAISE SPEECH, THE NEXT GENERATION: Biden Is Blaming You, America, for His Rotten Economy. “The similarities between Joe Biden and Jimmy Carter are eerie. Both men had no faith in the genius of America — its capitalists, its workers, or its ability to compete. The people aren’t inspired by leaders who whine about how unfair the criticism is, or how circumstances beyond the president’s control are the real cause of our problems.”