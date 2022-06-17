«

June 17, 2022

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Pro-Abortion Baby Killers Are Gettiing Dangerously Bold. “Our once-great Republic is about to become a bare wound the likes of which haven’t been seen since the days of Civil War field hospital.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 9:09 am
