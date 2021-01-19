June 16, 2022

«
QUESTION ASKED AND ANSWERED:

● Shot: What does a Biden presidency mean for the world?

—Headline, the Financial Times, January 19th, 2021.

● Chaser: An age of real wealth destruction.

—Headline, the Financial Times, yesterday.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 2:35 pm
