June 16, 2022
QUESTION ASKED AND ANSWERED:
● Shot: What does a Biden presidency mean for the world?
—Headline, the Financial Times, January 19th, 2021.
● Chaser: An age of real wealth destruction.
—Headline, the Financial Times, yesterday.
