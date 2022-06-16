June 16, 2022

THE HARDEST WORKING WOMAN IN POLITICS! Biden gives Kamala Harris another job: VP will now head an online harassment task force to add to her portfolio that includes the border and voting rights.

Flashback: “On the latest Editors podcast, I floated the somewhat-tongue-in-cheek theory that Joe Biden has set Kamala Harris up to fail, a passive-aggressive form of revenge for her shivving him in that first Democratic presidential-primary debate.”

To be fair, there’s enough failure to go around for everybody in this administration.