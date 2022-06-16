June 16, 2022

BORDER PATROL AGENTS ‘FURIOUS’ BIDEN ADMIN TO PUNISH THEM OVER FAKE MIGRANT-WHIPPING INCIDENT:

You’ll recall the incident that occurred last September at the US-Mexico border when photographers caught agents on horseback using their long reins to control their horses as they tried to slow the onslaught of migrants illegally crossing the Rio Grande river into our country.

The Biden administration immediately drew conclusions, saying the agents were “whipping” the migrants as if they were slaves. “To see people treated like they did, horses barely running over, people being strapped – it’s outrageous,” Joe Biden told reporters after the photographs surfaced. “I promise you, those people will pay.”

The controversy was quickly debunked, and the agents were cleared of wrongdoing. So, what’s the poor Biden Administration to do? Punish them for “administrative violations,” of course.

Fox News reported Tuesday that the Department of Homeland Security will discipline multiple horseback Border Patrol agents in the debunked “whipping” of Haitian migrants story. Already suffering from low morale due to record migrant surges at the US-Mexico border, agents are reportedly “furious” over the decision.

Why? Because they know they’re being made into scapegoats for the failed border policy of the Biden administration.