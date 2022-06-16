June 16, 2022

POLITICO: Latino Dems furious at DCCC, party leadership over Texas loss. (Link safe; goes to Ed Morrissey):

Democrats are also talking about “drag queens in every school,” too. Now that’s an issue that preoccupies voters in the RGV and in American households everywhere.

Democrats are turning themselves into the Weird Party, and even in good times that would be a strange choice. But with Joe Biden busily creating crises that he can’t handle and Democrats doing nothing but carrying his water, voters have some damned good reasons to toss Weird Party incumbents out on their ear, or another figurative body part. Republicans are far from perfect, but at least Republicans are talking about issues that matter outside the solons of Academia and progressive drum circles.