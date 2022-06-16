«
»

June 16, 2022

KRUISER: Welcome to Secular Relativist Hell. “The consequences of fragile progressive idiots believing that the world should bend itself to fit subjective kumbaya criteria are far-ranging and absolutely poisonous.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 11:12 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.