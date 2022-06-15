June 15, 2022

DEMOCRAT CONGRESSMAN CALLS ELON MUSK ‘WHITE SUPREMACIST’ FOR THE DUMBEST REASON IMAGINABLE:

Another day, another absurd example of identity politics run amok. Far-left Democratic congressman Jamaal Bowman of New York just blasted Elon Musk as a ‘white supremacist’ for what might actually be the dumbest reason imaginable.

“Elon Musk is not a leader,” Bowman wrote on Twitter. “He’s just another Republican billionaire who supports white supremacy and authoritarianism because he doesn’t want his workers to unionize or to pay his fair share in taxes. The GOP just tried to end democracy and now he’s supporting them.” (Emphasis mine).

What triggered this little Twitter meltdown? Musk tweeted that he had voted for a Republican candidate—who is Hispanic.

“Elon Musk Proves White Supremacy By Voting for Hispanic Congressional Candidate’: You might honestly think this was a parody Babylon Bee headline if you didn’t know better.