June 15, 2022

OKAY, GROOMER: Michigan AG says ‘drag queens make everything better,’ suggests ‘drag queen for every school:’ report.

[Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel] the first openly gay person elected to statewide office in Michigan, made the comments during a civil rights conference while speaking out against what she describes as efforts to divide Americans, Craig Mauger of The Detroit News reported on Twitter.

“Drag queens make everything better. Drag queens are fun,” Nessel said, according to Mauger.

“A drag queen for every school,” she added.

Mauger wrote that Nessel “acknowledged the ‘drag queen for every school’ line had not been poll tested.”