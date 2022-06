SPACE: Has China found alien technosignatures from space? “The FAST telescope in Pingtang County, Guizhou, southwest China has a diameter of 1,600 feet and it’s been listening to many stars known to have exoplanets. This week, the researchers in charge of the project announced that somebody might be out there after all. They’ve detected ‘suspicious’ signals that may be technosignatures from an alien civilization beaming information out into the cosmos.”