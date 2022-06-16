June 16, 2022

GOING UNWOKE: Crypto Exchange CEO Calls Employees ‘Triggered,’ Bans Calling Things ‘Racist’ at Work. “In one section, Kraken insists it is founded in ‘dangerous’ ideas: the ideas that free markets must reign supreme, that people must be free to say what they want, and a host of other libertarian beliefs that boil down to protection of private property, self-defense, and autonomy. ‘This should be no surprise to Americans as these rights can all be derived from the US constitution,’ Kraken’s manifesto explains at one point. ‘Our ability to drive crypto adoption in the world depends on these rights. Not everyone needs to personally hold these beliefs to enlist as a Krakenite but these beliefs are a core component of our culture.'”