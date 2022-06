THEY CAN’T WIN IF THEY CAN’T CHEAT: Why The Biden Admin Wants Censorship Of Renewable Energy Critics. “There is no question that social media companies including Meta (Facebook and Instagram), Twitter, and Alphabet (Google and YouTube) are well within their legal right to censor inaccurate and harmful information. But over the last two years, Big Tech has repeatedly censored individuals for communicating accurate information, including on covid and climate change.”