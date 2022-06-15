June 15, 2022

SHOT: China’s J-20: A 5th-Generation Fighter The U.S. Should Not Dismiss. “The J-20 has many of the same capabilities, including stealth and supercruise, as the F-35.”

Chaser: Air Force Unveils First F-35 Aggressors Dedicated To Chinese Threats. “The U.S. Air Force formally re-established the 65th Aggressor Squadron (AGRS) on June 9 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. The unit will exclusively fly the F-35A Lightning II and dedicate its work to replicating the advanced airpower capabilities that are emerging from China.”