June 15, 2022

JIM TREACHER: Biden Punishes Border Patrol Agents for Imaginary Crime.

“It’s one thing to be addicted to Twitter. Lord knows, I have no room to talk. But governing the United States based on Twitter trends is maybe the second-dumbest thing any president has ever done. I don’t think even Trump ever tumbled into a Twitter-hole the way these rubes have. They fell for an unsubstantiated claim somebody tweeted, and they’re not honest enough to admit they’re wrong. Nothing means less to them than the truth. What’s the point of writing and passing laws if you’re just going to punish people for enforcing those laws, based on a lie somebody told online?”