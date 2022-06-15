June 15, 2022

REPUBLICANS, LOOK TO FLORIDA FOR A LESSON IN DEALING WITH THE CORRUPT CORPORATE MEDIA:

Just this week, a New Yorker “fact-checker” reached out to the Florida Department of Health demanding an on-background call. When the department’s press secretary Jeremy Redfern requested that the journalist put her questions in writing, the corporate media employee responded with snark and demanded to speak with someone else.

“I believe that speaking with a fact-checker on background to better understand publicly available data is an important and necessary function of the Florida Health Department,” she wrote in correspondence with Redfern. “Is there someone else I can speak with to answer my questions?”

Cue the takedown.

“Being a ‘fact-checker’ does not grant you any special privileges. If anything, that makes me more inclined to get a written record of what you are looking for, as the ‘fact-checking’ industry gets the ‘facts’ wrong on a regular basis. Someone has to be here to fact-check the fact-checkers,” Redfern replied, adding, “This isn’t a ‘can I speak to your manager’ type of situation.”

Redfern rejected the journo’s premise that media “fact-checkers” are somehow entitled to certain privileges when they demand Republicans’ attention because he knows the media aren’t trustworthy enough to have earned it.