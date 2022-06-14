«
June 14, 2022

THESE FOLKS ARE BARKING MAD:  Gov. DeSantis was not exactly given a hero’s welcome in New York City on Sunday.  The protestors, there purportedly on behalf of the LGBTQ community, included Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), State Senator Brad Hoylman (D-Lower Manhattan), Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou (D-Chinatown), and candidate for Lieutenant Governor Ana Maria Archila.   Videos of protestors here.

A friend of mine was present for DeSantis’s speech.  As he left the event, he was followed down the street as by a deranged protestor who screamed “JEWISH NAZI!!!!” at him.  Lovely.

Posted by Gail Heriot at 7:00 pm
