June 14, 2022

THESE FOLKS ARE BARKING MAD: Gov. DeSantis was not exactly given a hero’s welcome in New York City on Sunday. The protestors, there purportedly on behalf of the LGBTQ community, included Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), State Senator Brad Hoylman (D-Lower Manhattan), Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou (D-Chinatown), and candidate for Lieutenant Governor Ana Maria Archila. Videos of protestors here.

A friend of mine was present for DeSantis’s speech. As he left the event, he was followed down the street as by a deranged protestor who screamed “JEWISH NAZI!!!!” at him. Lovely.