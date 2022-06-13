June 13, 2022

THE COUNTRY’S IN THE VERY BEST OF HANDS: Joe Biden Gets Smashed by Resurrected Clip, Karine-Jean Pierre Flails in Response.

Like with gas prices, Biden doesn’t get to talk about how great he is when the stock market is up and then disown his responsibility when things crash, and to be sure, what we are witnessing is a crash the likes of which we haven’t seen since the Great Recession. Retirements are being destroyed while those who invested in the market more short-term have lost their shirts. (related Tucker Carlson Is All of Us in Latest Takedown of Biden’s America) But unlike in past times of economic turbulence, there is nowhere to hide. The combination of rising interest rates, sky-high inflation, and cratering investments means whether you put your money in stocks, real estate, or the bank, you are losing money right now. At least during the Great Recession, inflation stopped short of four percent, meaning those who saved, invested low, and played it smart were rewarded down the line. Currently, everything is on fire, and there’s no escape from Biden’s economy. Worse, there’s no hope in sight of a turnaround. When asked about the chaos on Monday, Biden’s press secretary, Karine-Jean Pierre, flailed wildly, essentially suggesting that the economy is so amazing that people can handle a little hardship.

More flailing by Pierre here: ‘Um… I don’t have them in front of me’: Karine Jean-Pierre is flummoxed by reporter asking what is the update with Biden’s response to the baby formula shortage and ‘doesn’t have anything new’ to share.

Related: Sasha’s pain at the pumps! Barack Obama’s 21-year-old daughter looks glum as she fills her tank at LA gas station while sporting a very funky multi-colored ensemble — after average national price soared to $5.014 a gallon.

Why would she feel glum when Biden, a retread of her dad’s administration, is simply carrying out dad’s plans for energy prices?

Earlier: Why Aren’t Democrats Dancing for Joy About Sky-High Gas Prices?

In the service of reducing carbon emissions, Democrats have long openly worked to raise the price of fossil fuel energy. They have done so by proposing carbon taxes, cap-and-trade schemes, higher leasing fees, and other measures to jack up costs so people burn less of it. This is why Barack Obama said, in answer to a related question about electricity, that his energy plan would make prices “necessarily skyrocket.” This is why Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna praised BP’s CEO less than six months ago for pledging to reduce oil and gas production by 40% by 2030. Reductions in oil production and rising gasoline prices are part of the Democrats’ agenda and the Paris climate agenda. There’s even more to it than that. Over the past decade, the Democrats’ overt hostility toward fossil fuels has even driven companies in the industry to sideline production, purely for public relations purposes, while prioritizing meaningless, politically correct carbon emissions goals. How can Democrats suddenly feign outrage at their incredible success in influencing the industry? Is it a mystery why Democrats aren’t doing a sack dance and celebrating the salvation of planet earth? There’s the small matter of their political survival, of course. It would be unseemly — like doing a jig at an Irish funeral — to celebrate other people’s pain. And it would cost many Democrats who are secretly jubilant about high gas prices their political careers. Instead, Democrats are pretending to look for a way to “ease consumers’ pain.”

In September of 2019, after CNN’s seven hour “climate change town hall,” Bryan Preston wrote, “Seriously, if you see all of the above — which is just a sample — and vote for any of these people for any office at any level, it’s on you. If you like Venezuela, voting for any of them will bring you a whole lot of Venezuela.”

And as Kate of Small Dead Animals wrote after the CNN horror show, “Don’t make the mistake of thinking they don’t mean it.”

● Aren’t California’s High Gas Prices What The Left Have Wanted?

● NBC, the Washington Post, and the New York Times in lockstep call for higher gas taxes.

● 2008 L.A. Times headline: “The joy of $8 gas.”

Exit quote: “Under my plan, energy costs will necessarily skyrocket…”

● Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm sings the praises of banning gasoline in music video that should’ve been left in the ground.

In other words, Obama administration retreads are following the same playbook as the original Obama administration: “We’re going to keep at it to ensure the American people are paying their fair share for gas,” is the perfect Kinsley Gaffe for an Obama administration retread like Biden: As Steven Chu, Obama’s then-incoming energy secretary, told the Wall Street Journal in the fall of 2008: “Somehow we have to figure out how to boost the price of gasoline to the levels in Europe.”

So is it fair to ask if Biden is on the payroll of Putin? As Walter Russell Mead wrote in 2017:

If Trump were the Manchurian candidate that people keep wanting to believe that he is, here are some of the things he’d be doing: Limiting fracking as much as he possibly could

Blocking oil and gas pipelines

Opening negotiations for major nuclear arms reductions

Cutting U.S. military spending

Trying to tamp down tensions with Russia’s ally Iran.

“Yep,” Glenn added in late 2019. “You know who did do these things? Obama. You know who supports these things now? Democrats.”

● Biden praises high gas prices as part of ‘incredible transition’ of the US economy away from fossil fuels.

● Team Biden might be purposefully grinding down the middle class.

Related: Biden tormented by Republican guerrilla campaign and ‘I did it’ stickers.

