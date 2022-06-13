June 13, 2022

NO ENEMIES TO THE LEFT: Sunday News Shows Spent Zero Minutes Covering Attempted Murder of Brett Kavanaugh.

“Attempted murder,” which is what the suspect was charged with, is making premeditated plans to kill someone, among other definitions. That this person told on himself—he called the cops and said he wanted to kill Kavanaugh and himself—doesn’t make it any less premeditated and law enforcement charged him appropriately.

More importantly, if this exact same scenario had happened but the suspect wasn’t a left-leaning guy upset about potentially overturning Roe v. Wade, but a MAGA guy who wanted to kill left-leaning, Democrat-appointed Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan…

Does anyone doubt there would have been wall to wall constant coverage? MSNBC and CNN analysis on how Trump voters are domestic terrorists?

