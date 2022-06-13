June 13, 2022

BLUE CITY BLUES: NYPD ‘staffing crisis’ could cause crime to spike, union officials say as officers leave in record numbers for higher pay and less work in suburbs and other cities.

Related: Less Than 1/3 of NYC Voters Think Eric Adams Is Doing ‘Good’ or ‘Excellent’ Job. “Although he was underwater on every performance-related question, there were a few issues in which the mayor fared even worse. When it comes to fighting crime, a whopping 74% of those surveyed believe he is doing just a fair or poor job.”