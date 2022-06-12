June 12, 2022

OUT ON A LIMB: Report by German Parliament Expert Committee Finds No Evidence that Lockdowns did Anything.*

Not just in Germany: “An analysis of studies of the effects of lockdowns on COVID-19 mortality has just been released by a team of researchers at Johns Hopkins University, and their conclusion is depressing. ‘Our study finds that lockdowns had little to no effect in reducing COVID-19 mortality,’ they wrote. ‘However, lockdowns during the initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic have had devastating effects.'”

* Oh, they did something alright: More teens in mental crisis boarded in hospital ERs during pandemic.