June 12, 2022

THE FIRST GOOD WEEK OF BIDEN’S PRESIDENCY: “It’s been another eventful week in President Joe Biden’s America. The stock market plunged 5 percent as inflation soared to new highs and recession fears continued to mount. The number of COVID-19 deaths on Biden’s watch surpassed 600,000 while his approval rating fell below 40 percent. That’s not great! Nevertheless, it was still a relatively good week in the context of Biden’s failed presidency. Two of the most obnoxious Ivy League libs in American history—Chesa Boudin and Felicia Sonmez—were fired for reckless behavior. For a demoralized country in need of some good news, it is reason enough to rejoice.”