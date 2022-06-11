June 11, 2022

BEN SHAPIRO: A Complete Betrayal At Fox News.

Fox News highlighted the story Friday of a biological girl whose family encouraged her to identify as a boy, as part of its “America Together: LGBTQ+ Pride Month” series.

The video would be absolute despicable insane lunacy if I saw it on CNN or MSNBC.

To see it on Fox News is a complete betrayal of anything remotely resembling conservatism or decency.

Every element of this video is propagandistic, dangerous garbage. The report states that this biologically female child was choosing her gender before she could speak.

That is madness.