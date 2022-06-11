June 11, 2022

TRAINWRECK: Ratings Are in for Jan. 6 Committee Production. “‘Context: The evening newscasts on CBS, NBC & ABC average anywhere from 18 to 20 million viewers combined on a typical night,’ Concha explained. ‘Those newscasts do not air in primetime. The January 6 hearings airing in primetime Thursday took in just 11+ million viewers on those three same networks.’ According to Newsbusters, ‘evening newscast audiences on any given night last week were 1.6 times larger than the total number of broadcast viewers who tuned into the hearings on Thursday.’ Of course, one of the issues is that it wasn’t ‘new’; most people have seen most of it and it’s from a year-and-a-half ago. Not to mention that many don’t view it as a legitimate committee, but as a political show trial.”