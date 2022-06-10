June 10, 2022

TITANIA MCGRATH: Laughter is a fascist hate crime. Titania’s creator, the British comic Andrew Doyle, is in fine form with her latest woke insanity: a proposal for stand-up comedy routines to be pre-approved by a “Humor Protection Squad.” As she writes, “I have always maintained that if you find yourself laughing at stand-up comedy, it probably isn’t sufficiently progressive.”

She explains why Dave Chappelle had it coming: “The fact that Chappelle — a black man — was assaulted on stage is irrefutable proof that his comedy incites violence against minority groups.”