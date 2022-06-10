June 10, 2022

THE IRAN CRISIS IS HERE: “Iran has enough enriched uranium for a nuclear weapon. Last week, David Albright and Sarah Burkhard of the Institute for Science and International Security (the good ISIS) wrote that ‘Iran’s breakout timeline is now at zero.’ Swell. How does President Biden respond? He says there is still time to make a deal that even his lead negotiator, State Department official Robert Malley, admits is ‘tenuous at best.’ The complacency is maddening. The other day, when a reporter asked National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan for his thoughts on Iran’s dispute with the IAEA, Sullivan said, ‘From our perspective, we have to view these on separate tracks, and that’s how we’re going to proceed.’ Translation: We won’t let Iran’s hostile behavior get in the way of appeasement.”