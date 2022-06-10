June 10, 2022

OUR “TRANSITORY,” “HIGH CLASS” PROBLEM IS ACCELERATING AND BEGGARING US: U.S. Inflation Hit 8.6% in May “May’s increase was driven by sharp rises in the prices for energy, which rose 34.6% from a year earlier, and groceries, which jumped 11.9% on the year. Prices for used cars and trucks rose 1.8% in May from April, reversing three months of declines. Shelter costs, an indicator of broad inflation pressures, accelerated on a monthly basis in May and were up 5.5% compared with a year ago.”