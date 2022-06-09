June 9, 2022

PAULA BOLYARD: The Real Reason Why Fox Isn’t Airing the J6 Show Trial (and Why CNN and MSNBC Must).

The dirty little secret that Bump and others of his ilk refuse to admit is that Fox, CNN, and MSNBC are all partisan networks. Every one of them. Anyone who can’t see that is being willfully ignorant or outright lying. CNN and MSNBC want the Democrats and their leftist ideology to prevail, and Fox wants the same for conservative ideals. Yet left-wing media outlets like the Washington Post, CNN, and MSNBC continually perpetuate the myth that they are pure as the newly fallen snow and would never, ever, EVER stand for biased news, all the while laughing at their dwindling number of viewers who fall for the ruse.

And they really get the vapors when they’re called out for their partisanship on air: LOL: NBC’s Andrea Mitchell Says ‘We’re Not Democrats, We’re Journalists.’

The lone Republican on the panel, Danielle Pletka, a Senior Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, finally had a chance to weigh in. “I think President Trump’s judgment on Russia and on Putin has not been awesome. I think Mike Pompeo misspoke,” Pletka said briefly before being cut off by Mitchell who took issue with what she said. “He said it several times,” Mitchell claimed. Pletka replied: “I know Andrea, but I don’t think that’s what he believes.” Then the entire panel erupted and started shouting at Pletka as Todd failed to do his job as the “moderator.” Clearly flustered from being shouted at and not allowed to get a word in, Pletka put her foot down: “Hang on. First of all, there are four of you and one of me. I’m the only Republican sitting here. Hang on a second.” Mitchell did not like being outed as a Democrat even though she outs herself every day on national television, including numerous times on the panel moments before. She snapped back: “We’re not Republicans or Democrats, we’re journalists.” Todd then followed up gesturing towards Mitchell, Welker, and himself “well, three of us are.”

Fortunately, fewer and fewer viewers are buying the act.