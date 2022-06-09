June 9, 2022

BURIED LEDE: NEW YORK TIMES OBTAINS FELICIA SONMEZ’S TERMINATION LETTER. Felicia Sonmez Is Fired by The Washington Post.

Felicia Sonmez, a reporter for The Washington Post who in recent days has been at the center of a debate over the organization’s social media policies and the culture of the newsroom, was fired on Thursday, according to a person with knowledge of the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters.

In an emailed termination letter, which was viewed by The New York Times, Ms. Sonmez was told that The Post was ending her employment, effective immediately, “for misconduct that includes insubordination, maligning your co-workers online and violating The Post’s standards on workplace collegiality and inclusivity.”

The email also said Ms. Sonmez’s “public attempts to question the motives of your co-journalists” undermined The Post’s reputation.

“We cannot allow you to continue to work as a journalist representing The Washington Post,” the letter said.

Reached by email, Ms. Sonmez declined to comment. Her internal Slack account was deactivated by Thursday afternoon, according to a screenshot viewed by The Times.