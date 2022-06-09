«

June 9, 2022

REPORT: Felicia Sonmez Fired by the Washington Post.

Prior to Sonmez being fired, the New York Post had this headline: Washington Post ‘clusterf–k’: Staffers fume at reporter Felicia Sonmez for ‘pouring gas on the fire.’

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 5:23 pm
