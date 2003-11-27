June 9, 2022

A TALE OF TWO PRESIDENTS: What DECADE does he think it is?! Biden goes on bizarre rant about biracial couples and you know even Jimmy Kimmel had to cringe a little (watch). Biden babbles to Kimmel, “Turn on the TV, look at the ads. When’s the last time you saw biracial couples on TV? When’s the last time you saw the way, I mean, people are selling products, they do ads and sell products. And they sell products when people, they appeal to people.”

Flashback:

Bush was driven to the Waco airstrip in an unmarked vehicle, with only a tiny Secret Service contingent. As Bush described the scene for reporters afterward: “They pulled up in a plain-looking vehicle with tinted windows. I slipped on a baseball cap, pulled ‘er down — as did Condi. We looked like a normal couple,” he said, referring to National Security Adviser Condoleezza Rice.

—“Surprise! Bush Pops in for Dinner in Baghdad,” The Orlando Sentinel, November 27th, 2003.