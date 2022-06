KEVIN DOWNEY JR: LeBron James Is a Hypocritical, Racist Crybaby. Here Are the Receipts. “LeBron James, arguably the G.O.A.T of the National Basketball Association (NBA) who has somehow managed to become a billionaire despite living in a nation seething with ‘racism’ (just ask him he’ll talk about it for days) isn’t saying much about the savage beating death of 17-year-old Ethan Liming, which took place in the parking lot of LeBron’s ‘I Promise’ school in Akron, Ohio.”