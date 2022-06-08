June 8, 2022

NICHOLAS JOHN ROSKE ARRESTED OUTSIDE BRETT KAVANAUGH’S HOME WITH CHILLING ARSENAL OF WEAPONS:

The man arrested outside Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home has been charged with attempted murder. Nicholas John Roske of Simi Valley, California, who was identified in a criminal complaint charging him with the attempted murder of a Supreme Court justice, was dressed in black when he arrived by taxi just after 1 a.m. outside Kavanaugh’s home in a Washington suburb. Roske, a 26-year-old white man, had a Glock 17 pistol, ammunition, a knife, zip ties, pepper spray, duct tape, and other items that he told police he would use to break into Kavanaugh’s house and kill him, according to a criminal complaint and affidavit filed in federal court in Maryland. Roske said he purchased the gun specifically to kill Kavanaugh and that he also planned to then kill himself, according to the affidavit written by FBI agent Ian Montijo, who also interviewed Roske early Wednesday after he had confessed his plan to police. Police said they searched the bag and suitcase that Roske showed up with and found two magazines and ammunition to go along with the suspect’s freshly purchased pistol, a pistol light, a black tactical chest rig, a tactical knife, and pepper spray. He also had on him what seemed to be likely burglary tools, including a hammer, screwdriver, nail punch, crowbar, and hiking boots with padding on the outside of the soles. Roske also had zip ties and duct tape. When he initially got out of the taxi, Roske was spotted by two deputy U.S. marshals who are part of round-the-clock security provided to the justices following the leak of a draft opinion last month. But Roske was only apprehended after he called 911 in Montgomery County, Maryland, and said he was having suicidal thoughts and planned to kill Kavanaugh, having found the justice’s address online. Roske was still on the phone when Montgomery County police arrived on the scene, according to the affidavit.

More here: Armed man who wanted to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh told police he was upset over abortion, Uvalde.

The man, 26-year-old Nicholas John Roske, after being apprehended a block away from Kavanaugh’s residence, also told cops he was upset over the likelihood of the Supreme Court soon overturning the constitutional right to abortion, and the elementary school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, those records show. “Roske stated that he began thinking about how to give his life a purpose and decided that he would kill the Supreme Court Justice [Kavanaugh] after finding the Justice’s Montgomery County address on the Internet,” FBI Special Agent Ian Montijo wrote in an affidavit. “Roske further indicated that he had purchased [a] Glock pistol and other items for the purpose of breaking into the Justice’s residence and killing the Justice as well as himself,” the agent wrote. Roske, who lives in Simi Valley, is being charged with one count of attempted murder of a Supreme Court justice. He faces a possible maximum prison sentence of 20 years if convicted.

How did Roske get Kavanaugh’s address?

Roske stated that he began thinking about how to give his life a purpose and decided that he would kill the Supreme Court Justice after finding the Justice's Montgomery County address on the internet." I suppose it's possible someone else had posted it but it seems most likely this is a reference to Ruth Sent Us, the group which posted a map with addresses for six of the Justices last month. As I pointed out at the time, Ruth Sent Us claimed they didn't provide complete addresses but that was a gimmick designed to give them plausible deniability. In fact, they had also posted TikTok videos which identified each home. In several cases they made sure the house number was visible in the videos. They've also been tweeting out messages like this one calling for the "punishment" of just one "corrupt theocrat" on the Court. * * * * * * * * Finally, before we move on, let's not forget that Ruth Sent Us isn't the only group/person using this sort of apocalyptic language about a SCOTUS decision. Elected Democrats have been leaping in front of cameras to express their anger, some of them predicting consequences.

In 2011, the DNC-MSM kept the shooting of Gabrielle Giffords and 18 others as a topic for weeks. Already the assassination attempt on Kavanaugh is being allowed to fade out off the front page: