June 8, 2022
DON SURBER: PayPal is saving America.
I don’t see a lot of worries about pronouns or concerns about equity and privilege in the stories about them. Thiel is gay but not LGBT. As for the others, it’s none of my business.
My point is 5 immigrants and 2 natives made it rich quick and did not go all PC and hate the country that enabled their success. Indeed, they are grateful for America.
We need more of that and less of Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos. The way you save the world is through capitalism. The way you destroy it is by forcing vaccines on everyone and talking about reducing the population.
Read the whole thing.
Elon Musk recently posted a meme about Jeffrey Epstein and the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Twitter, the brand he’s soon (maybe?) hoping to buy. The meme says, “Only thing more remarkable than DOJ not leaking the list is that no one in the media cares. Doesn’t that seem odd?”
While Cockburn has nothing but reverence for his governmental overlords, Musk’s reference to the Jeffery Epstein/Ghislaine Maxwell client list does stand out as a particularly juicy piece of news. The mainstream media has avoided the list like the Spanish Flu. Doesn’t the average person deserve to know which of their esteemed leaders has taken a trip to the infamous Little Saint James Island? The short answer is no, because ever since the Maxwell trial (which was also subject to a media blackout), very little has occurred in the public eye.
Just think of the media as Democratic Party operatives with bylines, and the DNC-MSM memory hole makes perfect sense.
Evergreen: