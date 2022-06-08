June 8, 2022

DON SURBER: PayPal is saving America.

I don’t see a lot of worries about pronouns or concerns about equity and privilege in the stories about them. Thiel is gay but not LGBT. As for the others, it’s none of my business.

My point is 5 immigrants and 2 natives made it rich quick and did not go all PC and hate the country that enabled their success. Indeed, they are grateful for America.

We need more of that and less of Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos. The way you save the world is through capitalism. The way you destroy it is by forcing vaccines on everyone and talking about reducing the population.