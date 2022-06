LET THEM BUY TESLAS: Electric car owner Stabenow says gas prices don’t matter. “Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI): ‘On the issue of gas prices, I drove my electric vehicle from Michigan to here last weekend and went by every gas station and it didn’t matter how high it was.’”

I hope Stabenow won’t mind when video of her quote appears in numerous Republican campaign ads this fall.