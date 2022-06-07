June 7, 2022

JIM TREACHER: WaPo’s Dave Weigel Learns How Much His Loyalty to the Democrats Is Worth.

All this because Weigel laughed at a joke about women being crazy. Sonmez sure is proving him wrong, huh?

Right now I’m ambivalent about the whole thing. Weigel’s bosses have overreacted by suspending him for retweeting a dumb joke, but he sucks at his job anyway. Back in 2010, he should’ve taken the opportunity Tucker Carlson gave him and found a career more suited to his ethical framework. Like selling used cars. Busting him for such a minor infraction is sort of like the feds bringing down Al Capone for tax evasion.

Well, if Felicia Sonmez manages to do what Tucker Carlson couldn’t, my hat is off to her. This is one of those rare situations where no matter who loses, I win.

And maybe Dave Weigel has learned something about the people he’s shown so much loyalty over the years. Maybe he’s learned how quickly and easily they’ll throw a guy to an angry mob, just to save themselves.

Maybe!