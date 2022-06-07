June 7, 2022
STACEY LENNOX: As California Goes, So Goes the Country: Why Michael Shellenberger Needs to Win in November. “The machine behind Newsom is spending time promoting Shellenberger’s opponents because they see him as a threat. “
