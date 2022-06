VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR WEEKLY INSANITY WRAP: Biden Tells You It’s Raining While… You Know… On Your Boots. “Joe Biden has always been a liar, but just how bad he’s gotten at it is this week’s big crazy.”

Plus:

I know Dave Weigel. Dave Weigel is not a friend of mine…

It isn’t about gay or straight, it’s about sexualizing children

How did Hunter Biden not wind up with a dead hooker?

So much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.