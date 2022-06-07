June 7, 2022

GEORGIA DEMOCRATS FREAK OUT WHEN REPUBLICANS TAKE A PAGE FROM THEIR PLAYBOOK: “Like so many thorns in our sides here in Georgia, it all starts with Stacey Abrams. No doubt you’ve heard the stories of how her Fair Fight Action PAC took in $1.34 million and used it to pay off the medical debt of 68,000 Georgians, along with 40,000 others in Arizona, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. Fair Fight Action hasn’t stopped crowing about it — even buying ads one time here on PJ Media — highlighting how Stacey Abrams cares about Georgians because she took contributed money and doled it out like candy while calling for expanded government healthcare here in the state she loathes but wants to run. And it’s no doubt when (not if) she runs for president, we’ll never hear the end of how she took care of people in five states. It was such a crass political move, but it was all totally cool in the eyes of the left. But let a Republican do something similar, and the Democrats go all ‘Katy, bar the door.’ Georgia Democrats are seeing red because a PAC supporting Georgia Bulldogs football star and Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker in his Senate bid gave out $25 gas vouchers to consumers in South Atlanta last weekend. There were no strings to the vouchers — no push to register to vote, to endorse Walker, or to appear in campaign commercials — the $25 was simply meant to help hard-working Georgians stretch their gas dollars a little farther.”