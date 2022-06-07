June 7, 2022

PJ MEDIA VIP ROUNDUP: Don’t forget that VODKAPUNDIT promo code if you’ve been thinking of joining us.

Matt Margolis: Which Is Dumber: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez or the Term ‘Latinx’? “Don’t get me wrong—I’m sure she was a pretty decent bartender once.”

Paula Bolyard: The Dirty Little Secret Behind the Upcoming J6 Prime Time Show Trial. “Goldston has a dirty little secret.”

Yours Truly: Is Big Sister Watching You for ‘Hate’ in New York? “It sounds like something out of George Orwell when New York Governor Kathy Hochul brags about mandating social media platforms turn themselves into snitches.”