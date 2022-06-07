June 7, 2022

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY:Biden’s press office plagued by negative coverage, messaging gaffes as media signals ‘honeymoon is over.’ “In a sense, the mainstream media is just now figuring out what the public has known for months.”

[New White House PressSec] Jean-Pierre has also developed a reputation for reading scripted answers from her notebook that conflict with Biden’s statements. Many reporters have already grown frustrated with Jean-Pierre, and NBC News reporter Kelly O’Donnell essentially told the press secretary how to do her job during a heated exchange last week on who briefed Biden on the baby formula crisis.

“To say there is no specific person is not a satisfactory answer. When you have senior assistants to the president, there’s a paper trail, I’m sure, about briefings to the president. There is a domestic policy council. There’s a chief of staff. At some point we need to know who would have been the most likely person to talk to him,” O’Donnell said.

Jean-Pierre continued to dodge the question and the NBC News reporter fired back, “It just looks like it’s evasive” to not have senior White House aides come forward and admit they briefed the president on the baby formula shortage.

“We’re also trying to understand the information flow in this White House, and it’s important for us to get that answer, which is where we’re going to keep asking it until we get that answer,” O’Donnell said.