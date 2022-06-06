June 6, 2022

HELP NOT WANTED: Sen. Chris Murphy urges Biden to not get involved in bipartisan gun talks. “Mr. Biden nearly upended those negotiations last week with a prime-time address to the nation in which he called for, among other things, universal background checks and a ban on military-style semi-automatic rifles or ‘assault weapons.’ Such proposals have thwarted Congress for nearly two decades.”

I remember when the Complicit Media sold candidate Biden as the “moderate” who could “get things done” with both sides on the Hill.

On the other hand, Biden inadvertently stomping gun control legislation to death would be the best thing to happen to it.