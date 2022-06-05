June 5, 2022

I STARTED A JOKE, WHICH STARTED THE WHOLE WORLD CRYING: Cam Harless: No one should be punished for retweeting my jokes. Dave Weigel, Felicia Sonmez, the Washington Post and me.

Coming out isn’t easy.

It especially isn’t easy when you have to sit your wife and five children down and reveal that you are, in fact, an incel.

I’m not sure which orphanage to send the children to, but I’m sure they’ll understand that that the screeching Bezos-funded blue checks on Twitter know what they’re talking about.

Here’s what happened: I tweeted what turned out to be an old joke on Wednesday June 1. “Every girl is bi,” it said. “You just have to figure out if it’s polar or sexual.” I thought it was the perfect little bit of wordplay to end the first day of Pride Month. And the internet agreed.