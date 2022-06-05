June 5, 2022

JON GABRIEL: Hey, Team Biden, the problem isn’t your political messaging. It’s reality.

In five months, 13 Democratic senators and 191 Democratic representatives face their angry constituents at the ballot box. Some of them likely wonder why they didn’t join the 32 Dems opting for retirement instead.

The midterms are looking rough for Team Donkey. Very rough. And most of the troubles come straight from the top. While President Biden isn’t up for reelection this year, he’ll likely be responsible for ending a lot of careers this November.

Inflation is soaring, economists are warning of a recession, and moms still can’t find baby formula. Meanwhile, Biden is baffled about why voters are so upset with him.

His polling numbers have hit their lowest point in his presidency, with just 40% of voters approving of his performance, according to the RealClearPolitics average. And it could get worse; the Reuters/Ipsos poll has him at 36%.

An anonymous tipster compared Biden’s polls to the last guy. “He’s now lower than Trump, and he’s really twisted about it,” the person close to the White House said.